Real Name: Tyler Cole Senerchia

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 201 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 4, 1999

From: Massapequa, NY

Pro Debut: December 8, 2021

Trained By: Create A Pro, The Nightmare Factory

Finishing Move: Redrum

Biography

– Senerchia is the real-life son of fellow professional wrestler Taz

– In his youth, Senerchia was a nationally-ranked lacrosse player at high school and college levels

– Senerchia made his first televised appearance as MJF’s ‘Gum Guy’ in July 2020

– On December 16, Hook made his first official AEW appearance, joining his father’s stable

– Hook made his in-ring debut on the December 8, 2021, episode of Rampage, defeating Fuego Del Sol

– Later that day, it was announced that Hook had signed a full-time deal with AEW