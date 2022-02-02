Hook
Real Name: Tyler Cole Senerchia
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 201 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 4, 1999
From: Massapequa, NY
Pro Debut: December 8, 2021
Trained By: Create A Pro, The Nightmare Factory
Finishing Move: Redrum
Biography
– Senerchia is the real-life son of fellow professional wrestler Taz
– In his youth, Senerchia was a nationally-ranked lacrosse player at high school and college levels
– Senerchia made his first televised appearance as MJF’s ‘Gum Guy’ in July 2020
– On December 16, Hook made his first official AEW appearance, joining his father’s stable
– Hook made his in-ring debut on the December 8, 2021, episode of Rampage, defeating Fuego Del Sol
– Later that day, it was announced that Hook had signed a full-time deal with AEW