Next name confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has announced that Bull Nakano will be going into this year’s Hall of Fame.

An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long.

Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time – she’s one of the best of all time, period. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ft8JmnUfIw

— Triple H (@TripleH) March 6, 2024