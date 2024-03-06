Next name confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame

Mar 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has announced that Bull Nakano will be going into this year’s Hall of Fame.

WWE previously announced Paul Heyman for induction this year.

