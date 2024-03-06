Next name confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame
WWE has announced that Bull Nakano will be going into this year’s Hall of Fame.
An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long.
Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time – she’s one of the best of all time, period. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ft8JmnUfIw
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 6, 2024
Bull Nakano will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, as first reported by @espn. #WWEHOF https://t.co/kwpxqP0NFz pic.twitter.com/GVbmvDQd00
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2024
WWE previously announced Paul Heyman for induction this year.