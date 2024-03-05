Former WWE Women’s champion open to having a match with Charlotte Flair

Michelle McCool would be open to having a match with Charlotte Flair.

During a recent episode of Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, the 44-year-old admitted that a match against Flair would be amazing. Yeah, that has been a thing for a while which would be amazing. I mean I would love to. When asked if she would do that, the former Divas Champion responded in the affirmative.

Yeah, I’d do that. I mean when I go back and seriously not just the ones I mentioned but you know Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss like everybody’s so easy to work with, it’s insane. It’s like it’s easy, it wasn’t easy back then.

