Notes on Tony Khan, Sting, and Darby Allin

– In an interview with the Fanatics View podcast, Darby Allin spoke about his future plans following Revolution. Allin revealed that he wanted to win the AEW World Championship and become the face of the company.

“When I get back… If I get back from Mt. Everest. So the thing is, like, I want to be the face of this company. And in order to be the face of this company you need to have that AEW World Championship. So, that’s the next goal. World Champion.”

– Fightful Select reports AEW and Tony Khan conferred with Martha Hart regarding Sting’s rafter entrance, and Martha gave her blessing.

– Sting tells Bleacher Report that “Crow Sting” wasn’t influenced by the movie ‘The Crow,”

“I suppose possibly The Crow character may have had some influence but it was nothing that I ever really thought about until everybody said ‘He’s Crow Sting.’ and I went ‘Oh, okay. Yeah, I see that.’ I saw the movie I think. I don’t think I’ve seen the whole movie from beginning to end. I’ve just seen bits and pieces of it over the years, but I remember when it first came out.

“When I was developing this Crow character, I wasn’t thinking about the movie at all. I was thinking about Kiss, I was thinking about Rocky Horror, I was thinking about Batman. And there’s others that influenced me over the years.”

