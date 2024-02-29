Notes on Swerve Strickland and El Hijo del Vikingo

– Swerve Strickland (via The Athletic) on possibly being World Champion at ALL IN:

“I want to come to Wembley Stadium this year as the world champion, as an African American in another country and fill 80,000 seats. Speaking about the possibility of pulling that off, it gives me goosebumps”

– El Hijo del Vikingo on his Instagram announced he has a ruptured ligament and torn meniscus in his right knee. It will require surgery.

Dave Meltzer on today’s Observer Radio said due to this, Vikingo could be out for a pretty long length of time.

