Real Name: Emmanuel Roman Morales

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 161 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 29, 1997

From: Puebla, Mexico

Pro Debut: December 12, 2012

Trained By: King Vikingo

Finishing Move: 630 Senton

Biography

– Trained by his father, King Vikingo, Morales debuted on the Puebla independent scene as ‘El Hijo de King Vikingo’ in late 2012

– In early 2017, Morales signed with AAA, where his ringname would be tweaked to El Hijo del Vikingo

– El Hijo del Vikingo made his AAA debut on April 12, 2017, teaming with Concord & Octagoncito to defeat Guerrero del Plata, Bronco Gonzalez & Mini Abismo Negro

– At Verano de Escandalo 2018, El Hijo del Vikingo, Star Fire, Arkangel Divino & Dinastia defeated Ultimo Maldito, Lady Maravilla, Arez & Belial

– El Hijo del Vikingo worked Impact’s brief 2018 tour of Mexico

– At Guerra de Titanes 2018, El Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid & Myzteziz Jr defeated Nuevo Poder del Norte (Mocho Cota Jr, Carta Brava Jr & Tito Santana) to win the AAA Trios Titles

– At Verano de Escandalo 2019, El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr & La Parka defeated Los Mercenarios (El Texano Jr, Rey Escorpion & La Hiedra)

– At TripleMania XXVII, Los Jinetes del Aire (El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr & Golden Magic) defeated Las Fresas Salvajes (Pimpinela Escarlata, Maximo & Mamba) and Nuevo Poder del Norte (Mocho Cota Jr, Carta Brava Jr & Tito Santana) to win the vacant AAA Trios Titles

– El Hijo del Vikingo won the 2019 Copa Antonio Pena at Heroes Inmortales XIII

– El Hijo del Vikingo won the 2019 AAA Lucha Capital Tournament, defeating Taurus & Puma King in the 3-Way final

– On February 22, 2020, Los Jinetes del Aire (El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr & Octagon Jr) defeated Los Mercenarios (Rey Escorpion, La Hiedra & Taurus) to retain the AAA Trios Titles

– At the MLW/AAA 2020 Super Series, Los Jinetes del Aire defeated Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil) to retain the AAA Trios Titles

– At TripleMania XXIX, El Hijo del Vikingo, Octagon Jr & Lady Maravilla defeated Brian Cage, Sexy Star & Taurus

– At The Crash 10th Anniversary Show, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Willie Mack, Dragon Lee & Bandido to win the Crash Heavyweight Title

– At TripleMania Regia 2021, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, Samuray del Sol & Bandido to win the vacant AAA Mega Title. Over the next two days, he would defend the title against Laredo Kid & Aramis

– On December 10, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated El Texano Jr, Vengador Radioactivo, Chessman & Taurus to win the vacant Promotora de Clase Mundial Title

– On December 26, El Hijo del Vikingo teamed with Murder Clown to win the Copa Brazo de Plata, defeating Tito Santana & Forastero in the final

– On January 28, 2022, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Flip Gordon to retain the Crash Heavyweight Title

– At Rey de Reyes 2022, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated John Superstar to retain the AAA Mega Title

– At AULL’s 55th Anniversary Show, El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown & Sexy Star defeated La Hiedra, Black Taurus & DMT Azul

– On September 25, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Laredo Kid & Flamita to retain the AAA Mega Title

– At TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Fenix to retain the AAA Mega Title

– On October 28, at a BCW event in Melbourne, Australia, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Adam Brooks to retain the AAA Mega Title

– At Noche de Campeones 2022, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Bandido to retain the AAA Mega Title

– On January 21, 2023, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Rey Horus & Flamita to retain the AAA Mega Title and win the vacant Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title

– At the 2023 MLW/AAA Super Series, El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown & Rey Horus defeated John Hennigan, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco

– On February 18, EL Hijo del Vikingo defeated Aramis, Aeroboy & Black Taurus to retain the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title

– El Hijo del Vikingo made his AEW debut on the March 22 episode of Dynamite, losing to Kenny Omega

– At Supercard of Honor 2023, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Komander to retain the AAA Mega Title

– At TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Swerve Strickland, Rich Swann & Komander to retain the AAA Mega Title

– On the April 19 AEW Rampage, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dralistico to retain the AAA Mega Title

– On May 13, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Myzteziz Jr & Komander to retain the AAA Mega Title

– On May 27, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Juventud Guerrera & Joey Janela to retain the AAA Mega Title

– At the 2023 Rampage Championship Friday special, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Komander & Dralistico to retain the AAA Mega Title

– At TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Kenny Omega to retain the AAA Mega Title

– On August 4, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Gringo Loco to win the DREAMWAVE Alternative Title. He retained in a 4-Way match featuring Gringo Loco, Alex Shelley & Flamita the next day

– At TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Jack Cartwheel, Mike Bailey & Daga to retain the AAA Mega Title

– On a tour of Australia from August 25-27 2023, El Hijo del Vikingo defended the AAA Mega Title against Gringo Loco, Mitch Ryder & Emman Azman

– At Guerra de Titanes 2023, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dralistico to retain the AAA Mega Title

– At Impact’s 2023 UltraClash event, El Hijo del Vikingo, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley defeated Trey Miguel, Abismo Negro Jr & Latigo

– On December 9, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Stephen Wolf, Jack Cartwheel & Gringo Loco in a Scramble Match to retain the DREAMWAVE Alternative Title

– At ROH Final Battle 2023, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Black Taurus to retain the AAA Mega Title

