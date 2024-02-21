Undertakers arrives in Perth (video), Rodriguez took Cargill’s battle royal spot, Jey Uso note

– Dave Meltzer noted that Raquel Rodriguez ended up taking Jade Cargill’s spot in the last-chance battle royal, adding that it was simply because Cargill competing in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout did not make sense.

– The Undertaker posted the following video on Twitter/X:

Made it to Perth. Get ready…because Friday it’s on! pic.twitter.com/zU4dRrtS9K — Undertaker (@undertaker) February 21, 2024

– WrestleVotes has released a very interesting report via X which states that many people within WWE believed that Jey Uso would be winning the Intercontinental Championship on Raw this week. It looks as if the decision for Gunther to retain his title was a fairly late call.

