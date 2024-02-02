Bianca Belair Reflects On Jade Cargill Staredown In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

What did “The EST of WWE” think of her showdown with the former AEW TBS Women’s Champion in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match?

Let’s find out!

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford spoke with Brad Gilmore of CW39 Houston to promote their new Hulu documentary series, “Love & WWE,” which dropped today.

During the discussion, Belair reflected on her memorable staredown with Jade Cargill in the Women’s Royal Rumble match from this past Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

“I was very excited about the Royal Rumble,” she said. “Very excited about her coming in and actually debuting, and for the world to see what she can do. But I was even more excited about us being able to stand in that ring. We stood there, and we didn’t say anything, we didn’t do anything, and the crowd erupted. I think that just shows the potential that this has, whether it’s us tagging together, whether it’s us going up against each other in a singles match.”

She continued, “People just want to see us in the ring together, imagining it just automatically happens. So I think that we’re gonna go in there, and we’re gonna throw it down, regardless if we’re working together, regardless if we’re going up against each other. But the possibilities are endless. That’s what’s amazing about WWE. I’m just so happy that Jade is here. I think she’s gonna do amazing things. She has the look, she has the charisma, she has that it factor. All she needed was to be on the grandest stage of them all, which is WWE. So I’m just excited that I get to make some magic with her.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

