Liv Morgan returns at the Rumble after six-month absence

Former Smackdown Women’s champion Liv Morgan returned to the ring last night at the Royal Rumble for her first match since July 17, 2023.

Morgan has been out with a shoulder injury she suffered after coming back from a similar injury two months prior. Her last match was her and Raquel Rodriguez losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on an episode of Monday Night Raw. A week later, Morgan was taken out after Rhea Ripley attacked her.

Morgan entered at #30 in the women’s Royal Rumble match and had two eliminations to her name: Zoey Stark and Jade Cargill. She was in the final sequence with Cargill and Bayley where all three were on the apron and Morgan hit her Oblivion finisher to Cargill, eliminating her, with Bayley quickly pushing her out to win the match.

In mid last month, Morgan was arrested and faced three charges on marijuana possession, with the felony charge being dropped earlier this month.

