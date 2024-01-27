WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/27/24

The road to WrestleMania XL begins TONIGHT!

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 goes down this evening from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Things get started with the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show at 7/6c leading into the premium live event at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Universal title, Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE U.S. title, the Women’s Royal Rumble match with Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Alba Fyre and TBA, as well as the Men’s Royal Rumble match with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, Carlito, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller and TBA.

Featured below are complete WWE Royal Rumble results from Friday, January 27, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS (1/27/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature flashes on the screen and we get the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff Show officially off-and-running. We then see the Hulk Hogan-narrated cold open video package for tonight’s show, which the company released on social media earlier today.

We shoot to the pre-show panel, which is inside Tropicana Field and features a loud crowd directly behind them, complete with signs. Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and introduces her fellow panelists Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg.

After some quick banter and shots to the back of various Superstars arriving to the venue for tonight’s big show, we listen in as the panelists run down the mini-lineup of four matches for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. We then head into the Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” stats video package.

Following a quick commercial time out, we return to the panelists, who give their thoughts on the women’s Royal Rumble match scheduled for tonight. They mention only five names have been announced, so there’s a lot of room for surprise entrants. We then shoot to an “earlier today” video of Wade Barrett enjoying the sights and weather in St. Pete.

From there, we shoot to the video released by WWE on social media this week that features various WWE Superstars sharing their favorite Royal Rumble moments as fans. Multi-year WWE employee Cathy Kelley goes with Cody Rhodes throwing out Dominik Mysterio in the 2023 Rumble match. That’s awesome for a couple of reasons, none of which were intended.

Now we see a special “earlier today” video where Kayla Braxton talks with Rhea Ripley inside an empty Tropicana Field staring at the ring. Ripley talks about how she can’t envision the winner of tonight’s Rumble calling her out and wasting their ticket to WrestleMania. She boasts being the only one to draw no. 1 and win the entire thing in women’s history and then tells Braxton to hit the bricks so she can be alone.

An extensive video package airs to promote the Fatal-4-Way for the Universal title tonight between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight. We return to the panelists, who weigh in with their thoughts on the match.

We then shoot to Byron Saxton who is backstage with Paul Heyman. An animated Heyman talks about how rare it is for someone to hold a title for three years-plus in modern day WWE and talks about Roman Reigns stacking bodies like Daniel Bryan and Edge in the same match in the past when previewing his battle against multiple contenders this evening.

Another commercial break airs and then we return to the panelists, who are joined by Jelly Roll. He talks about his recent appearance on WWE programming and getting physically involved and talks about the chances of him turning up in tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.

After they wrap up with him, Peter Rosenberg does his Goodfellas impression and takes a single camera shot through the backstage area, Gorilla position, entrance curtain, stadium entrance ramp and then back through the curtain again. During this, he stopped and spoke with CM Punk, who was fresh off of Facetiming his dog Larry. He mentions being ready for tonight.

The panelists then give their predictions for the Rumble matches and send things over to Kayla Braxton, who is standing by with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. She asks him what is special about tonight. He says everything is special about tonight. He then talks about the road to WrestleMania 40 beginning tonight. He finishes with his D-X catchphrase, “Are you ready? No, no, no … are … you … ready?!” The Kickoff Show panelists wrap up after that. It’s time!

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

We see the Hulk Hogan-led cold open video package to get us started and then we shoot inside Tropicana Field where the camera starts with a shot of the WrestleMania XL sign and then pans the jam-packed crowd in St. Petersburg, FL. as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

