WWE Network update, Jake Crist to debut for MLW, Ogogo staying with AEW, more

– The WWE Network will be discontinued at the end of this year when WWE’s new deal with Netflix comes into effect and all archival/classic content will be moved to the platform outside of the United States, reports the Wrestling Observer.

– Jake Crist debuts against MLW against National Openweight champion Rickey Shane Page on February 3rd in Philadelphia.

– It’s been confirmed by Anthony Ogogo that Tony Khan has re-signed to a new deal. He also stated in the interview, he spoke about how hard he has worked to get good at wrestling following his boxing career coming to an abrupt end.

– Happy birthday to…

Happy Birthday to the my dear friend, The Greatest International Champion of all time @OfficialHTM #HappyBirthdayHTM #WWE pic.twitter.com/ApKL8nqZsW — Steve Wilton (@StephenRWilton) January 25, 2024

