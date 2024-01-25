WWE Network update, Jake Crist to debut for MLW, Ogogo staying with AEW, more

Jan 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

– The WWE Network will be discontinued at the end of this year when WWE’s new deal with Netflix comes into effect and all archival/classic content will be moved to the platform outside of the United States, reports the Wrestling Observer.

Jake Crist debuts against MLW against National Openweight champion Rickey Shane Page on February 3rd in Philadelphia.

– It’s been confirmed by Anthony Ogogo that Tony Khan has re-signed to a new deal. He also stated in the interview, he spoke about how hard he has worked to get good at wrestling following his boxing career coming to an abrupt end.

– Happy birthday to…

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nikki Roxx

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal