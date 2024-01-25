Two more names rumored to be appearing in the women’s Royal Rumble match

As previously, former WWE star Trinity Fatu aka Naomi was one of the names rumored for a return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sonya Deville and Jade Cargill are two additional names that could be in the women’s Rumble match. Both are reportedly scheduled to be in attendance for the show but it’s not a guarantee that they will actually appear in the Rumble match.

Deville has been recovering from a torn ACL while Cargill has been training at the Performance Center for her WWE in-ring debut.

