Notes on Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Katsuyori Shibata

– In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Katsuyori Shibata noted that if there was no place for him in NJPW, then there was no reason for him to be there.

“I can’t work as an affiliated fighter,” Shibata said. “I guess that New Japan’s decision is not wrong. But if there is no place for me, then there is no reason for me to be here. I’ve regained a lot of my senses after competing in AEW, and I feel like I want to finish my career here.”

Shibata also commented on his health, saying, “I’ve been checked by a doctor, and I’ve given him a medical certificate. If I don’t clear it, I can’t compete.”

– Swerve Strickland was announced as part of the cast for new horror film “Stilleto”, by Deadline.com. The film will begin to shoot later this month. There is no word how long Strickland will be away from AEW, if at all, for filming responsibilities.

– Samoa Joe (via Sports Illustrated):

“Any company I join, my goal is to enrich that company. I’ve been with several different companies throughout my career, and when I join up with an organization, I’m not signing up to add to my personal trophy case. I’m there to deliver and show them they made a fantastic investment.

I want to ensure they’re getting everything they paid for and more. With that approach in life, you’re bound to find success. It’s not what they’re going to do for me or my legacy, but what I can do for them and theirs.”

