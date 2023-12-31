Khan comments on Andrade’s contract, top star expected to be absent from AEW TV

– Fightful reports that several sources they spoke with at the conclusion of the show expect MJF to be absent from AEW TV for a while.

This is expected to happen “almost immediately.” MJF has been dealing with a number of injuries, and wanted to see the Devil storyline through.

It was noted that MJF is influential in his own creative details and he could always insist on staying on television, but it’s still expected internally.

– Tony Khan confirmed that Andrade’s contract ends tomorrow during the AEW Worlds End media scrum. He says he’ll try to re-sign him before then, but doesn’t expect Andrade to stay. He wishes him the best and put over his wrestling and his performance tonight.

Tony Khan announces that Andradé’s contract is expiring today, put him over huge on his way out of AEW pic.twitter.com/PBUe1Ccb9R — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) December 31, 2023

