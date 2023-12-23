Carrillo and Garza align with Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar have new tag team partners he is aligning with – Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.

The two appeared in masks during the end of the Lashley vs Escobar tournament match and attacked The Street Profits, allowing enough distraction for Escobar to roll up the former WWE champion for a pinfall.

The two men then unmasked to reveal themselves and shook hands with Escobar.

Both Carrillo and Garza have been part of NXT lately as they showed off their new personas before getting called up again to the main roster. Their last match for the black and gold brand was last month.

