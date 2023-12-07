Orton on Riddle, Deonna Purrazzo/TNA update, Kazuchika Okada note, more

– Fightful reports Deonna Purrazzo plans to explore free agency when her contract with IMPACT comes up.

There has been no agreement made on a contract extension either.

– Undefeated and tied at 9 points a piece, Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland will face off next Wednesday night on AEW “Dynamite” for the right to take the lead in the Gold League block of the Continental Classic.

– Kazuchika Okada returns to TNA at Snake Eyes PPV. He’ll appear at the Snakes Eyes TV Tapings in Las Vegas on January 14th.

– Randy Orton (via ImPAULsive):

“That last year before I had to leave WWE because of my back, I was in a tag team with Matt Riddle, and I’ve got to give him props, because that year we tagged together, I would not have been able to be in that ring, unless I was in there with someone like him, because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality, he’d tag me, I’d come in, and I’d do all of my shit. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have even made it that far.”

