– Adam Copeland tells Sports Illustrated that he believes Christian Cage made the TNT Championship bigger than the AEW World Championship:

“I appreciate how he’s made the title important. His goal was to make it bigger than AEW world title. At this point, I believe he’s done it.”

– Jack Perry filed a trademark for “Jungle Boy” on December 5. The trademark covers all clothing for “entertainment in the nature of wrestling content”.

