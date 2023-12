Notes on Sammy Guevara, MJF, Billie Starkz, and more

– On his latest YouTube video, Sammy Guevara revealed that he’s been cleared to wrestle.

– Billie Starkz is officially on the ROH roster page.

– MJF is set to appear at Northeast’s Largest Autograph Expo on Saturday, March 16th 2024.

– Former 2x WWE Tag Team Champion Doug Basham (Basham Brothers) has officially retired from in-ring action.

Doug will continue to work as a trainer and coach at OVW.

