Reactions to CM Punk’s WWE return

As seen during the WWE Survivor Series PLE, CM Punk made his return to the company at the very end of the show. Numerous people in the wrestling industry reacted to the news including former WWE star Matt Riddle. Riddle wrote the following via Twitter/X…

“Hey @WWE you thought I was hard to deal with 😂 have fun with 0-2 @CMPunk.”

Here are some other reactions…

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton: “I guess the grass is greener over here, huh?”

Kenta (formerly Hideo Itami): “I wish he creates another finisher and I’m gonna steal his move as my new finisher.”

Former WWE writer Vince Russo: “I think it’s GREAT for their Business. It should Improve @WWE IMMENSELY. I also think it leaves a GIGANTIC SCAR on the face of @TonyKhan and @AEW.”

Prior to Survivor Series, former WWE star Ryback said he would retire if Punk returned. Ryback wrote the following on Twitter/X after the show…

“I will not be retiring. He had to return to AEW and that did not happen. Thank you for supporting @FMMNutrition 😉”

AEW’s Andrade El Idolo also shared a photo of himself with Punk…

