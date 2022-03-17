Real Name: Kayla Becker

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 75 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 7, 1993

Hometown: Wadley, Alabama

Pro Debut: October 20, 2016

Biography

– Kayla graduated from Belmont University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

– Kayla formerly reported for WESH 2 News.

– October 2016, Kayla signed with the WWE & began using the ring name Kayla Braxton. She debuted as a host & ring announcer on October 16th.

– May 21, 2017, Kayla appeared on her first PPV as a backstage interviewer at Backlash. She would continue to appear on NXT, RAW, Smackdown & 205 Live.

– August 17, 2019, Kayla left NXT to mainly work on the main roster, she is currently the backstage interviewer for Smackdown.

– Kayla is also co-host of The Bump; Since August 22, 2020, she has been the co-host of Talking Smack alongside Paul Heyman.