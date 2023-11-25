WWE Survivor Series Results 11/25/23

WWE Survivor Series 2023 goes down tonight from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s highly-anticipated premium live event is Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre in the Men’s WarGames main event, as well as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames match.

Also scheduled for the show this evening, which starts off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c, is GUNTHER vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental title, Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the WWE Women’s World title, as well as Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar in singles action.

Featured below are complete WWE Survivor Series results from Saturday, November 25, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7/6c until 11/10c on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/25/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs and then we shoot live outside AllState Arena where Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show.

Braxton introduces her co-hosts, who are all bundled up because it’s cold outside. Included on the pre-show panel for the Kickoff Show is Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg. There’s a small crowd behind them as well making a ton of noise.

Yikes. There is already an incredibly loud and very clearly audible “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant spreading throughout the fans behind the pre-show panel. The panelists start running down tonight’s lineup as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

