Tegan Nox and Natalya to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

The next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships have been decided.

A four-way title eliminator bout took place on this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw that saw four teams competing to earn the next title shot.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, the reigning champions, served on special guest commentary as Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter took place to decide who will challenge them next.

When all was said-and-done, it was the team of Tegan Nox and Natalya that emerged victorious. With the win, they are next in line for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships held by Green and Niven.

