WWE RAW Results 11/20/23

The road to WWE Survivor Series 2023 begins to wind down tonight.

The WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, LIVE from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match, Drew McIntyre will explain his actions from last week, plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 20, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (11/20/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs and then we shoot into an elaborate video package building up the WarGames match for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

Men’s WarGames Gets Interesting …

We get our first look live inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where we immediately go into the ring and see Drew McIntyre standing in a leather jacket under a spotlight. The fans boo.

“The Scottish Warrior” tells the fans he’s not Dominik Mysterio, he’s earned the right to speak and everyone is gonna listen to what he has to say. He goes on to talk about how he didn’t appreciate the reaction to his actions last week. He says he’s the only one who hasn’t changed.

McIntyre looked into Jey Uso’s eyes before knocking him silly last week. He says he isn’t apologizing for it. He doesn’t remember anyone apologizing to him when his family ruined his chances at regaining the title in the past. The fans chant “You suck! You suck!”

He says he spent 16 years on the other side of the world. Missing birthdays, Christmas holidays and other big moments his family didn’t get to have him for. He says his moment was to be at Clash at the Castle, but Uso’s family took that moment from his family.

Drew says he’s being asked regularly since last week if he has joined The Judgment Day. He says he hasn’t joined The Judgment Day, but he will be on their team at WarGames, though. He says because Rhea Ripley gave him something no one else in the world could give him, Jey Uso in a cage.

He says to Jey this is his warning — anytime he sees him, he’s dropping him. Jey’s theme hits and the crowd goes wild. Jey gets “YEET!” chants from the fans. Out next comes Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn as well as The Judgment Day.

Adam Pearce runs down and mentions tonight’s WarGames advantage match and how it will be a one on one contest and they have one hour because at 9pm they tell him who, or he picks for them, will represent them in the WarGames advantage bout. No one can touch until then. Also, the non-Judgment Day team has until the end of tonight two reveal two more partners for their team.

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Now Nia Jax’s theme hits and out she comes for our first match of the evening. She settles in the ring as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Damian Priest backstage questioning Rhea Ripley on some things, but admitting Drew McIntyre being on their team at WarGames is good business. He makes his case for being the man to represent their team in the Advantage Match tonight.

Back inside the arena, Raquel Rodriguez’s theme hits and out she comes to the squared circle for our women’s singles match opener. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Jax starts off well, but Rodriguex quickly takes over. She does some power-house spots and then the action spills out to the floor. Rodriguez continues to dominate but then Jax shifts the momentum into her favor after sending Rodriguez into the ring post with authority.

After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Jax still dominating, when Rodriguez finally takes back over as the crowd rallies behind her.

She goes for a power bomb out of the corner and nearly gets it, but collapses and Jax follows up with her middle rope butt splash for the win. After the match, we see special training footage of Xia Li getting ready for her showdown tonight against Becky Lynch. We head to another commercial.

Winner: Nia Jax

