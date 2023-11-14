The Rock talks WWE return on the Tonight Show

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night on NBC as Hollywood stars head back to work with the SAG-AFTRA strike now over. During the segment, Johnson talked about returning to WWE in October when the show was live from Denver.

Johnson said that he found out the night before that Smackdown was going to be in town and he was going to be in Boulder for College GameDay with Pat McAfee. “So I call my buddies at WWE…Nick Khan, and I said, ‘Hey man, I heard SmackDown is here. Can you confirm that?’ He said, ‘It is.’ And I said, ‘Well good…The Rock is coming to Smackdown!’

The Rock said it was incredible to walk out in the arena when his music hit as no one had any idea it was about to happen. “And you guys know how hard it is to keep a secret! It doesn’t exist. This was a full-on secret,” The Rock explained. “The people went nuts, 13,000 people sounded like 130,000 people!”

He said he has been lucky over the years to entertain fans in a lot of different ways but there is nothing like the connection he has with the WWE audience. “It’s my family, I love them, and it was incredible. And by the way, I gotta say, not only is that connection just like this incredible, but there’s nothing like going to Smackdown and laying the smackdown on their candy asses all night long,” Johnson added.

