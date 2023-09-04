Former superstar on the possibility of Punk’s WWE return, Danielson on filling Punk’s void

– Stevie Richards says WWE doesn’t need anybody, so the only reason WWE would bring CM Punk back would be to mess with him:

“What do they need anybody for? Rest in peace, but in the height of the supposed war, they released Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on the same day. Think about that. So, Vince doesn’t need anybody. WWE doesn’t need him. Will they bring him back to maybe mess with him? That’s always a possibility. They might bring us [Stevie Richards and Rene Dupree] back. That’s our job. Stop Punk, that’s our job, to be screwed with [laughs].”

– Bryan Danielson is asked at last night’s AEW All Out media scrum about stepping up and filling the void CM Punk will leave in collision. He says he believes in stepping up when he needs to. Also puts over Moxley for the same.

Bryan says that Tony Khan knows him and Jon Moxley will do anything for him.