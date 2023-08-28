Photo: Mercedes Moné still in a walking boot, Rousey/UFC update

– Ronda Rousey could be looking to return to the UFC:

Sadie Whitelocks of DailyMail. com spoke to “one of the 36-year-old’s confidants,” who said Rousey is eyeing a comeback at UFC 300 in early 2024. “She just had a match at SummerSlam and is looking to wind down her time and commitments with the WWE and she is now focusing on potentially making a run to have one last fight or retirement in the UFC and compete at UFC 300 when that presents itself sometime next year,” the source said.

– A fan photo from All In shows Mercedes Moné still in a walking boot and using crutches, suggesting she’s still a ways away from being cleared. Tony Khan has reportedly been in communication with Mercedes for a few months and had originally planned her to debut on the July 19 Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite in her hometown Boston, until her injury derailed plans and contract negotiations.