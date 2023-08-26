Several WWE Superstars get Bray Wyatt logo tattoo

WWE Superstars Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Braun Strowman, Shotzi and WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee all got the Bray Wyatt logo tattooed on their body yesterday.

Kross uploaded a video of the tattoos being etched as well as a group photo with the crew from Deep Search Tattoo in Clarksville, Indiana, located just across the Ohio river from where Smackdown took place in Louisville, Kentucky.

“The more he withdrew from the world around him, the more wonderful became his dreams,” Kross wrote, quoting American writer H. P. Lovecraft. “For Windham.”

Strowman, who has been out of action due to neck fusion surgery, was brought to Smackdown specifically for the Bray tribute and so was fellow Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan.