Tony Khan expects changes to All In card

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned during a conference call yesterday to promote All In that some changes to the card are expected over the next few days, some planned, and some unplanned.

Khan said a few of the changes were “planned from the beginning” although he didn’t hint at what those could be. He also added that some other changes are “necessitated by things happening in the real world.”

The AEW President said that the on-the-fly changes which will happen are not related to the world of wrestling and some of those cases are not because of anyone’s fault.

“They were not changes I wanted to make or planned to make,” Khan said.

It’s believed that Rey Fenix, who was scheduled to be part of the Stadium Stampede match, is one of those affected not related to wrestling.

Khan said he was confident that any changes will not affect the quality of All In.

