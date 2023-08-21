Netflix releases trailer for new OVW-based Wrestlers docuseries

Netflix today released the trailer of Wrestlers, based on Kentucky’s Ohio Valley Wrestling, which will start streaming on September 13.

The new documentary series from director Greg Whiteley and BBC Studios Los Angeles, Wrestlers follows the struggles of Al Snow who tries to keep Ohio Valley Wrestling afloat even after selling a majority stake of the business.

The description provided by Netflix reads, “Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky is a regional wrestling gym whose alumni include Brock Lesnar, The Miz, John Cena, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton. Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym.”

You can see the trailer below.