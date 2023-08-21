More on Kaiji Sane’s decision to return to WWE

A new report sheds more light on Kairi’s reasons for returning to WWE! According to those close to her, Kairi is looking to work more as she recognizes her clock is ticking, but STARDOM’s parent company Bushiroad has her signed on a lucrative per appearance contract and allegedly unwilling to give her more dates to work.

Additionally, Kairi is said to be optimistic about her second WWE run after witnessing how the Triple H regime has booked Iyo Sky. According to her friends, she’s thinking very much about her legacy and doesn’t want to later regret not giving WWE a second chance.

Seems like WWE has laid out an attractive offer. Only time will tell if her booking is better the second time around.

