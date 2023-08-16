Logan Paul wants to form the “the most hated duo of all time”

Logan Paul wants to form “the most hated duo of all time” with Ex-con Dom, says he wouldn’t mind third-wheeling it with Dom & Mami, and believes Dom Dom can go further with him than with Rhea Ripley:

“I had a crazy idea recently, for Dom, because Dom is a super heel right now…Dominik can not get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena boos. He can’t say, he can’t cut a promo and he plays on it and it’s really working right now, they hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through cause we have a story arc too.

We both did our first ‘Mania together. I’m sure I could fit my way in there. Who cares (third wheeling — Dom/Rhea). And honestly, I don’t know, me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea.”

(via IMPAULSIVE)