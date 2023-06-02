More tease footage from Mandy Rose and Paige VanZant, note on Drew McIntyre
– WWE’s Drew McIntyre recently completed the process of becoming a naturalized American citizen during his post-Wrestlemania 39 time off, reports PWInsider.
– More footage released by Mandy Rose and Paige VanZant.
Collab w @paigevanzant dropping Monday June 5th 8pm EST!! Don’t miss it!! 🔥🔗🍿👀https://t.co/4hVSEEx2l6 pic.twitter.com/1exMq3Cz8j
— Mandy (@mandysacs) June 2, 2023
Share this is you think this is the best collab to happen in 2023… maybe ever 😍 https://t.co/w4FDaHrVLM @mandysacs pic.twitter.com/rOgt8AwYQw
— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) May 22, 2023