More tease footage from Mandy Rose and Paige VanZant, note on Drew McIntyre

Jun 2, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE’s Drew McIntyre recently completed the process of becoming a naturalized American citizen during his post-Wrestlemania 39 time off, reports PWInsider.

– More footage released by Mandy Rose and Paige VanZant.

