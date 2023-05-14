Update on Randy Orton, new AEW roster additions, and a Bad Bunny note

– “Cowboy” Bob Orton recently spoke with Bill Apter and Randy Orton’s current situation was brought up during the conversation. Bob Orton said “He’s training, so we’ll see what happens; I don’t know. If he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might, but again he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do.”

– Zack Clayton, Diamante, Harley Cameron, Kiera Hogan and Alvaro Riojas have all just been added to the AEW roster page. In the past whenever someone gets added to the roster page they are under AEW full contract.

– Bad Bunny has now become a meme, a variation of the ‘drunk guy explains something to uninterested girl’ meme.