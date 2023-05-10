AEW News and Notes

– Per Fightful Select: “There are already major plans and a huge marquee match tentatively scheduled for the ‘Collision’ show in June with CM Punk pushing for a monumental match in his All Elite Wrestling return.”

– Saraya tweeted:

If you come to my hotel and wait outside of it for me to sign shit. I sign stuff even though I know you sell it. Im nice to you and then say I’ll be back down after glam to take pics, for me to walk inside and for you to then make fun of my tapes to the Uber driver that asked… — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 10, 2023

– Thunder Rosa has returned to AEW TV…

It’s a good night to visit Papi Khan. @TonyKhan https://t.co/gAfDV2BoXL — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) May 11, 2023

– During an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling this week, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry discussed the work of AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and wrestler Willow Nightingale, praising them both. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mark Henry on Jamie Hayter: “I feel like Jamie Hayter is the cream of the crop, and I can’t wait to see her completely get her shine and the other women standing up with her to allow AEW’s women’s division to have somebody to fight against a tyranny–which is what I feel like the other women have formed a group of people that just want to dominate the women’s division and make them subservient. Not a fan of that. So I guess I’m on the side of Jamie Hayter and the rest of the women at AEW, but nonetheless, they’re gonna make them earn it.”

On Willow Nightingale’s work ethic: “Yeah, you start smiling right away. It’s like seeing puppies play. She’s just so fun-loving, man, and just a good human being andwants to be great,” he said. “[She] is doing everything in her power to be great. She’ll walk up and just ask you questions. Just, ‘I was thinking about doing this. I don’t know. Historically, do you know if this will work?; She’s that kid.”