Audio: Tony Khan’s “ROH: Supercard of Honor” media call

Notes from today’s “ROH: Supercard of Honor” conference call

– Tony Khan on the AEW UK show: “That announcement about AEW in London, it’s coming very, very soon. I don’t want to say exactly when, but believe me, it’ll be very, very soon.

Fact is, we’re getting closer and closer on all of the details you mentioned (dates, venues etc).”

– Khan on the media call happening now says ROH HonorClub is at about 15,000 subscribers going into the pay-per-view tomorrow.

– Khan confirms that Will Ospreay was going to be featured on the Supercard of Honor PPV had he not been injured.

– Khan says Mark Briscoe has made it clear that he will no longer do standard tag team matches following Jay’s passing. Will only do Singles, Trios & Multi-mans but not 2 vs 2 tags.

– Khan gets asked if the way he books ROH has influenced how he books AEW. He says it definitely has. TK then reminds everyone that a HUGE announcement is coming for Wednesday’s Dynamite next week!

– Khan says there’s a lot of possibilities with the potential NJPW/ROH relationship when asked about doing another G1 Supercard. Believes they could pay respect to the late Antonio Inoki who was a real dreamer.