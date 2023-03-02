Powerhouse Hobbs gets TNT title shot after ladder match win

The number one contender for the AEW TNT title was revealed last night on Dynamite as Powerhouse Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

The match featured Hobbs, Sammy Guevara, Action Andretti, Eddie Kingston, AR Fox, Ortiz, Konosuke Takeshita, and Komander.

Hobbs will now be facing the winner of Samoa Joe vs Wardlow on next week’s episode of Dynamite. Joe puts up his TNT title on the line against Wardlow this Sunday at Revolution.