AEW Dynamite 3/1/23

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from AEW Dynamite. Coverage will begin at 8pm. Matches are at the legendary Cow Palace tonight.

Toni Storm vs. Riho

Hook (c) vs. Matt Hardy for the FTW Championship

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Big Bill for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Chris Jericho vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon

Casino Tag Team Battle Royale

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Match 1. Orange Cassidy, All=Atlantic Champion VS Big Bill (with Stokley Hathaway)

Freshly Squeezed enters first before the former Big Cass. Orange toys with Stokley and Bill in and out of the ring before they lock up. Once in, Bill finally grabs Orange and sidewalk slams him. Bill then boots Orange to the floor from the apron and follows him. Stokley and Bill set up a table on the outside. Bill choke slams Orange threw the table. During the commercial break, Orange is attended to see if he can continue. Big Bill grabs him and tosses him back in the ring. After manhandling Orange some more, Bill tosses him to the floor again. Danhausen comes from the back to lend a hand to Orange. Big Bill hits a vertical suplex back in the ring. Bill locks on a full nelson. Orange crumbles to the floor after the hold is released. He rolls from the ring for a breather. Danhausen tries ot curse Stokley. Stokely backhands Danhausen, but the time gave Cassidy the rest he needed. He goes to work on the outside on Stokley first, then Big Bill. He lands a superman punch and some kicks. Back in the ring, he hits a stun gun millionair and then a DDT. After the Orange Punch, he lands another. Cassidy goes to the top and hits a third Orange punch for the win.

Winner by pinfall and still champion, Orange Cassidy

Cassidy is helped up by Danhausen after the win.

We get a clip of from last week, when Evil Uno faced Jon Moxley. They show the dusting between the Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page and the Blackpool Combat Club post match. We then get a clip of Moxley irate backstage. Mox is a bloody mess. He says he is a sick man and he likes this. He then claims he is going to a bad place with Adam Page. He challenges Page to a Texas Death Match Sunday at Revolution.

The Six Man Tag Champs (Trios Championship,) The Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega hit the stage. The screen goes out and music goes off. Lights come back on and Elite is attack by Brody Lee, Malakai Black and Buddy Mathews, aka The House of Black. We see the House of Black with the belts standing over the fallen Elite next.

Samoa Joe, ROH TV Champion and TNT Champion, joins Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone.

Match 2. Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Entrants, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Action Andretti, Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara, Komander, Ortiz and AR Fox

LAX former members Kingston and Ortiz go at it on the outside. AR eats a corkscrew brainbuster by Commander. Sammy sets up some ladders. Hobbs levels Commander with a lariat. He then throws Fox onto the ladders in the corner. Sammy thinks better and bails. He wants none of Hobbs. Takeshita enters and he and Hobbs trade blows. Takeshita then suplexes Hobbs. Guevara then sneaks up on Konosuke. AR hits a implosion senton to the floor. Commander runs the top rope and spring board summersaults himself to the floor in an absolutely breath taking move. We go to break.

Lots more car crashes during the break. Sammy starts to climb the ladder, but Andretti catches him they tried a falcon arrow, but that was bad. Somebody might of got hurt there. Commander starts walking the top rope again next. He hits a shooting star press onto AR, who was drapped over a ladder on the outside. Commander then gets caught going for the ring. Konosuke this a blue thunder bomb off the top of the ladder. The place is going nuts. Andretti catches up to Konosuke. Daniel Garcia comes out from the back to push over the ladder. He is there to help Sammy. Kingston and Ortiz took the fight to the back. Sammy did a Senton off the ladder to the floor onto Andretti, who was on the ladder. Takeshita gets taken out by Hobbs. He climbs the ladder and grabs the ring.

Winner. Powerhouse Hobbs