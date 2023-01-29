WWE News and Notes

– Doudrop is now back to being Piper Niven.

– During a recent WWE Digital Exclusive interview, 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Cody Rhodes revealed that he suffered an injury during last night’s PLE. He said “Don’t tell anyone, don’t put it on a medical report, but I popped my eardrums. So, what a night not to hear that much. But I could hear them loud enough and it’s a beautiful moment.”

– Backstage picture during Raw is XXX shows William Regal sitting in Gorilla position alongside Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, and Bruce Prichard, Executive Director of WWE’s Creative Writing team.

– WWE posted the following video after Chelsea Green’s return at the Royal Rumble, end early exist from the match….