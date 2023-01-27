Darby Allin confirms he filmed a TV pilot, Foley turned down Raw 30th anniversary invite

– Darby Allin has made three successful defenses against the likes of Mike Bennett, Juice Robinson, and KUSHIDA since winning the AEW TNT Title.

Darby guest appeared on Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis’ ‘Hawk vs Wolf Podcast,’ and during the conversation, Allin mentioned that he filmed a pilot for his television show.

“I was wearing one (electric shock collar) when we were filming the pilot for my TV show and we were trying to do some skating with the shock collar and stuff like that and I was like, this is impossible. I couldn’t imagine putting that on a dog. Crazy.”

– Mick Foley didn’t make an appearance on Raw’s 30th Anniversary Show and it was speculated that he may have heat with the company. The 3-time WWE Champion took to Facebook to reveal that he was invited but had to turn the offer down.

He said “I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off – and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show – I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project – which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel – and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children.”