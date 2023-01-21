Another legend confirmed for Raw’s 30th anniversary show, Cabana working as an agent, Mutoh note, more

Jan 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to PWInsider, Lita will be at Raw’s 30th Anniversary this coming Monday night.

– At Wrestle Kingdom 17: NJPW vs NOAH, Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) challenged Tetsuya Naito for his very final match at the Tokyo Dome on February 21st.

Rocky Romero ended Volador Jr’s 1,600 day reign as NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion last night, making him submit to the Diablo Armbar in 16:56 at CMLL’s “Viernes Espectacular” at Arenas Mexico. Volador Jr. had held the championship since 2018.

– Dave Meltzer, writing in this weeks Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reports that Colt Cabana has been working as a backstage producer for AEW, with Cabana recently being shown in the background on the most recent episode of “Being The Elite” on YouTube.

please support us:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taryn From Accounting

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal