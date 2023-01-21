Another legend confirmed for Raw’s 30th anniversary show, Cabana working as an agent, Mutoh note, more

– According to PWInsider, Lita will be at Raw’s 30th Anniversary this coming Monday night.

– At Wrestle Kingdom 17: NJPW vs NOAH, Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) challenged Tetsuya Naito for his very final match at the Tokyo Dome on February 21st.

– Rocky Romero ended Volador Jr’s 1,600 day reign as NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion last night, making him submit to the Diablo Armbar in 16:56 at CMLL’s “Viernes Espectacular” at Arenas Mexico. Volador Jr. had held the championship since 2018.

– Dave Meltzer, writing in this weeks Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reports that Colt Cabana has been working as a backstage producer for AEW, with Cabana recently being shown in the background on the most recent episode of “Being The Elite” on YouTube.

