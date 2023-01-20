WWE autograph signings announced for Royal Rumble weekend

Several autograph signings from WWE Superstars will be held during the Royal Rumble weekend at the Alamodome, organized by Fiterman Sports Group.

Drew McIntyre will be there on January 26 from 6PM to 7:30PM, Bianca Belair on January 27 from 3:30PM to 4:30PM, Austin Theory on January 27 from 5:30PM to 6:30PM, Charlotte Flair on January 28 from 10:30AM to 11:30AM, The Undertaker on January 28 from Noon to 1PM, Liv Morgan on January 29 from 10:30PM to 11:30AM, and Cody Rhodes on January 29 from 12:30PM to 1:30PM.

Prices are different for all the Superstars mentioned and each professional photo op allows two adults per photo. Autographs are one per item and no personalization is offered.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to fitermansports.com