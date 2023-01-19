Notes on Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Chris Masters, and Debra
– While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he was originally set to have a World Title reign similar to Roman Reigns.
He said:
“I was supposed to have a nice long title reign for over a year. They were gonna keep that title on me and put the titles on Team Angle — the tag team titles — and have us doing what Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing right now. That’s what was planned.”
– Chris Masters tweeted….
Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point.
— Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) January 19, 2023
– Debra announced an upcoming appearance…
See you soon in Iowa!
June 3rd, 2023 🥰 https://t.co/SYgyMksxo8
— Debra McMichael (Debra Marshall) (@WWEDivaDebra) January 19, 2023