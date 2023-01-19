Notes on Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Chris Masters, and Debra

– While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he was originally set to have a World Title reign similar to Roman Reigns.

He said:

“I was supposed to have a nice long title reign for over a year. They were gonna keep that title on me and put the titles on Team Angle — the tag team titles — and have us doing what Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing right now. That’s what was planned.”

– Chris Masters tweeted….

Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point. — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) January 19, 2023

– Debra announced an upcoming appearance…