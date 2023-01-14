Bray Wyatt cuts promo on WWE Smackdown

Bray Wyatt returned to some of his old ways on this week’s WWE Smackdown, bringing back his rocking chair and calling himself the “Eater of Souls.” Friday’s show saw Wyatt enter the ring and take a seat on his old chair from his Wyatt Family days. He referred to himself as Uncle Howdy and the Eater of Worlds, noting that the Royal Rumble will be his rebirth.

As noted by Ryan Satin, the promo featured a QR Code which led to a video of Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt morphed into the Fiend, as you can see in the video below.