LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The pyro goes off as fans cheer and the announcers hype the show.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. GUNTHER

We go right to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop. He stops and poses at the entrance-way, then marches to the ring as the pyro explodes. Out next comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. They stop at ringside and GUNTHER sends his stablemates to the back. We see recent happenings between Strowman and Imperium. Champion and challenger face off in the ring now as Samantha Irvin does formal ring introductions.

Cole points out how Strowman and the Green Bay Packers of the NFL partnered to create Strowman’s custom boots tonight, to remember a young fan named Jackson Sparks, who was killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack from 2021. The boots will be auctioned later on to benefit the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund. They lock up and go at it. Strowman tries to intimidate GUNTHER as they break. They go to lock up again but GUNTHER retreats to the floor as fans boo. GUNTHER comes back in and they lock up but Strowman launches GUNTHER out.

Strowman follows and works GUNTHER over, sending him into the ring post. Strowman drops GUNTHER and returns to the ring as the referee counts. Strowman plays to the crowd for cheers. The Strowman Express starts up now and Braun runs around the ring, then launches GUNTHER over the announce table with a big shoulder. Strowman yells out at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Braun is sent into the steel ring steps. GUNTHER slams the arm into the apron before they go back in. GUNTHER kicks the arm and grounds Strowman now, working on the arm. GUNTHER slams Strowman, then delivers more strikes. GUNTHER grounds Braun with an armbar now.

Braun fights back but GUNTHER nails a forearm to the shoulder. GUNTHER with a big knee drop to the shoulder for a 2 count. GUNTHER grounds Braun again. Strowman keeps fighting but he’s grounded again. GUNTHER continues working on the shoulder now. GUNTHER with a big chop. Braun fights back with forearms but he gets chopped again. Braun fights up and out with forearms, then clotheslines, leveling GUNTHER. Braun rallies and nails a back-drop across the ring.

Kaiser runs own and attacks Strowman from the floor but Braun grabs him as fans boo Imperium. Vinci runs over and nails a Drive-By while Braun has Kaiser by his neck from the ring. GUNTHER has the referee distracted. Strowman fights off both Vinci and Kaiser from the ring, but GUNTHER runs over and pounds on Strowman in the corner. Strowman fights back but GUNTHER charges. Strowman catches GUNTHER in a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and GUNTHER has Braun grounded in a scissors. Strowman powers up into another big slam and now they’re both down. Fans chant for Strowman as they get up. GUNTHER with big chops but Strowman fights back with each blow. Fans go along with them. Strowman elbows GUNTHER away but GUNTHER nails a big boot.

GUNTHER charges but Braun nails a big Spinebuster for 2. Braun is a bit frustrated. Fans pop as Braun calls for the end. He goes for the Monster Bomb but GUNTHER twists the arm up and decks the shoulder. GUNTHER charges with a big right hand to the jaw. He charges again but Braun clotheslines him. Braun charges into the corner but hits the turnbuckles shoulder-first as GUNTHER moves. GUNTHER with a dropkick and a big lariat for another close 2 count. GUNTHER goes to the top and hits the flying plash but Strowman kicks out.

GUNTHER is frustrated. He goes back to the top but Braun cuts him off. Braun rocks GUNTHER and climbs up for a superplex. GUNTHER resists and works on the hurt arm up top. GUNTHER stands on the ring apron now, then chops Braun and slams his arm into the top of the ring post. GUNTHER with a big powerbomb to slam Braun from the top to the mat for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, GUNTHER stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. GUNTHER raises the title from the entrance-way as Braun looks on from the ring, trying to recover.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks back at recent happenings with The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, and what led to tonight’s match between Owens and Sami Zayn. We see Sami walking backstage now. He stops at The Bloodline’s locker room suite and knocks. Paul Heyman comes out. Sami wants to go in there and talk strategy with the guys. Heyman says he’s the only one here tonight. Sami is confused. He says he spoke to Solo Sikoa and Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos earlier in the day. Heyman says last week he told The Tribal Chief that Zayn vs. Owens would be the perfect chance for Sikoa and The Usos to attack Owens, but The Tribal Chief told The Wise Man that he was wrong. Heyman says Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then asked what kind of love would he be showing Sami if he doubted him and didn’t let him do this for The Bloodline on his own. Heyman says tonight, out of love, Reigns wants Sami to do this all by himself. Sami seems a bit upset when he asks Heyman for a favor… he tells Heyman to call or text Reigns and tell him he made the right call. Sami says he will handle this, he will solve this problem tonight. Heyman smiles and says that’s why Reigns is in awe of Sami. Sami says that is not a prediction, it’s a spoiler. Sami and Heyman smile as Sami walks off. Heyman now rolls his eyes and looks annoyed. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Rey Mysterio to a big pop.

Rey says he’s always looked at the holidays as a special time, especially when you’ve been on the road for years because you cherish that family time, especially Christmas. Rey says we all know he didn’t have a merry Christmas because his son Dominik Mysterio ruined things again. Rey says now his son is walking around like he’s some sort of thug and as a father, that breaks his heart, but as a man, he’s pretty fed up. Fans pop. Rey came to SmackDown for a fresh start and he won’t let Dominik distract him. Rey knows just what he needs to do to stay on track and that’s enter the Royal Rumble. The music interrupts and out comes Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Kross enters the ring and stares Rey down as the lights flash. Kross halts the music and takes the mic to some boos. Kross says Rey needs goals, or else Kross doesn’t know how Rey peels his old ass out of bed every day. Kross goes on and says we all remember 17 years ago when Rey won The Rumble in 2006. Kross is sure that was a special moment for Rey and his son Dominik. Kross asks Rey why he’s looking at him like that. Kross says nevermind, Rey doesn’t know if it was special for Dominik because Rey was never around his family then. Kross says he and Scarlett were backstage talking and they wondered – who does Rey hate more… his son for not growing up like Rey did, or himself for failing to raise Dominik to be just like him.

Rey rocks Kross, then unloads with punches. Kross catches Rey in a bear hug but Rey fights off. Rey keeps fighting and drops Kross into the ropes for 619. Rey runs but Scarlett distracts him from ringside. Kross takes advantage and chokes Rey out with the Kross Jacket as fans boo and the lights go red. Scarlett holds up a Mysterio tarot card at ringside as she watches Rey fade away. Kross stands back up as the music hits. He and Scarlett head to the back while Rey is laid out in the ring.

– Liv Morgan, Emma and Maxxine Dupri are backstage. Emma respects Liv for being fearless but she’s not sure about Liv entering the Women’s Royal Rumble at #1, saying maybe it’s not the best way to get to WrestleMania. Maxxine says this is the worst idea she’s ever heard, Liv doesn’t have a chance to win so it doesn’t matter when she comes out. Raquel Rodriguez walks up and says she wouldn’t go that far, but they are making some good points, Liv. Raquel says don’t get me wrong, Liv has the fighting spirit to take on 29 others but wouldn’t the best strategy be to enter later? Raquel says for what it’s worth, she thinks someone of Liv’s size has a better chance to succeed if they enter later. Raquel is excited to be in her first Rumble an she feels like she was built to win this. Liv says for what it’s worth, she got her palm read today. She shows it to Raquel but slaps her instead. Liv wants to wrestle Liv tonight. Raquel steps to Liv and she’s upset. She speaks some in Spanish and says she’s sick and tired of everyone forgetting she’s the biggest and strongest around. Raquel accepts the challenge. Liv laughs and taunts Raquel, then walks off.

Xia Li vs. Tegan Nox

We go back to the ring and out comes Xia Li. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tegan Nox is wrapping up her entrance. They lock up and go a tit. Nox with right hands and a flurry of strikes, then an uppercut to drop Li. Nox slams Li face-first into the mat.

Nox with a corner cannonball. Nox goes to the top but Li crotches her. Li slams Nox to the mat and covers for 2. Li grounds Nox from behind now. Nox fights up but gets slammed back down. Nox fights back up and tosses Li to the mat. Li rocks Nox in the gut as she charges in.

Li kicks Nox back into the corner, then climbs up and strikes down on her. Nox fights out of the corner now but Li keeps fighting back. Li with an overhead throw out of the corner.

Li waits in the corner now, telling Nox to get up. Li charges but misses a spin kick after Nox moves. Nox comes right back with the Shiniest Wizard for the pin to win.

Winner: Tegan Nox

– After the match, Nox goes right to the floor to celebrate as her music hits. Li looks on from the ring and she’s not happy.