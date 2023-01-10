Video: Uncle Howdy interrupts Alexa Bliss’ promo on WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss appeared on Raw to explain her attack on Bianca Belair, only to be confronted by Uncle Howdy. Bliss appeared on Monday’s show, standing up on the commentary table to talk about how she is the face of evil and Belair is afraid of her, not Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. She noted that she doesn’t feel bad about what she did and hasn’t felt this good in a long time, because she’s finally taken control and is the one in charge.

While Bliss was talking, the Uncle Howdy video began to play, asking if Bliss really thought she was in control, and Howdy came out from the entrance area. Bliss glared at Howdy, who stared back as you can see below: