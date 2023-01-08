The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin to team up at the Yokohama Arena
Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that The Great Muta will team up with Sting & Darby Allin to Take on Hakushi, Akira & Naomichi Marufuji for Muta’s last match in Yokohama Arena on January 22nd.
1/22 Yokohama – GREAT MUTA FINAL Full Card
ABEMA presents GREAT MUTA FINAL BYE-BYE
