Cora Jade recalls her WWE try out, possible Royal Rumble surprise

– It has been speculated that IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi Sane could potentially make a surprise appearance in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE are yet to reach out to World Wonder Ring Stardom about bringing her in for the event.

– In a recent interview with The Mark Moses Show, Cora Jade shared some memories from her auditions for WWE (per Wrestling Inc). She shared some details on her trainer’s approach and the scope of preparation needed for her tryout. You can read a few highlights from Jade and watch the full interview below.

On the intensity of her training process before the tryout:

“It was definitely probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but luckily one of my trainers, Kevin Quinn, he trained CM Punk, Lita, John Cena. He had a hand in so many people in wrestling, and he had been to Japan and done a bunch of stuff. He ran a training school. So he would put us through these Sunday training cardio days he would call them. It was so much conditioning, it would be so much, and at the time it was so exhausting, but I think that really prepared me for the tryout because he kind of pushed us as much as we could be pushed then.”

On the schedule of the audition itself:

“I think it was like three days, and the first two started with drills and matches. The last day was the promos.”