Marina Shafir on NXT run: “I felt like I never got a proper introduction”

Former WWE star Marina Shafir, who now works for AEW, appeared on Renee Paquette’s podcast and opened up about her stint with the NXT brand…

“I felt like I never got a proper introduction. Like, the photos when you got signed to NXT with Triple H, where he’s shaking the hand, I never got that photo. And that just sat with me. I wanted that f***ing photo. That meant a lot to me. But we had to kind of play it cool, and I was like ‘f*** that, I want that photo.’ I thought that shit was going on for me, that I was going to have that chance. I just wanted to have a good match, get back there, and be like ‘I’m getting this f***ing photo.’ And I never got it, and it’s fine, but that didn’t sit well with me. And then I realized I underestimated myself. I’m my own worst enemy when it comes to that shit. Maybe that’s what needed to happen, and I needed to go away and I needed to mold myself.”

“So, I used to f*cking say this sh*t all the time in — we would have these locker room meetings [in NXT] back in the day and, ‘Does anybody else have f*cking anything else to say?’ I’d been in the business for six months. If they had tomatoes and eggs, they would have f*cking thrown that sh*t at me. But I just felt it. I didn’t give a f*ck. I’ve been the same person, ask anybody. I’ve been the same person from when they met me until now. I said, ‘We are not each other’s competition. We are not trying to f*cking kill each other. We are in competition with that f*cking locker room and you know who’s in that f*cking locker room? My husband, but you know what? F*ck him. I want to be in the spot that he’s in and I’m after his ass and it makes our sex life amazing.’ That’s me and everybody just looked at me and they’re like, shut the f*ck up. Well, you never know. I was the new girl and I only worked my f*cking ass off in pure martial arts. I didn’t go to a f*cking professional wrestling seminar, sorry. I’m so sorry. I will. Send me to one, send me to 50. I’d love to. But I’m sorry that your feelings are hurt because I didn’t do what you had to do and that’s why everybody f*cking hated Ronda [Rousey]. Dude, I can’t. She’s a f*cking beast man. She knows what to just let roll off her shoulder and she knows what needs to light her ass on fire. She knows. That’s how well I wanna know myself.”

credits: WrestlingInc.com and PostWrestling.com