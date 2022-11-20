Logan Paul Says He And Jake Would Make Insane WWE Tag Team, ‘Undeniable!’

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Heads up, Jimmy and Jey Uso … Logan Paul tells TMZ Sports if his little bro, Jake Paul, joined him full-time in the WWE — the two would make for an unstoppable tag team!!!

Logan told us out at LAX this week that the combo of the two Paul brothers in the squared circle would be so insane … he doesn’t think there’d be anybody who could possibly doubt their potential in the wrestling org.

“I think it’d be crazy, right?” the 27-year-old said. “I don’t think that’s deniable. That would be an amazing — yeah, that would be incredible.”

Despite only joining the WWE a few months ago, Logan has already proven himself to be a bonafide star … going toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel earlier this month.

In fact, The Miz just told us this week that he was blown away by what he saw there … calling Logan “incredible.”

But, even though Jake made an appearance during Logan’s big championship bout with Reigns — he’s yet to fully show if he’s got the same ability as his big bro.

Clearly, Logan thinks he does.

As for Logan’s career going forward, he told us he ain’t done with boxing despite all the WWE success — explaining if it weren’t for an injury, he would be fighting again soon.

By the way, speaking of the knee injury, check out the clip — his leg certainly appears to be healing up nicely!