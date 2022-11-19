Video: Athena turns heel on AEW Rampage
In recent weeks, AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn. During Friday’s edition of Rampage, Athena defeated Madison Rayne but continued to attack her after the match and then struck down referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, having just returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
